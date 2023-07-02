A TikTok video of robot guiding a Muslim woman in prayer has gone viral on TikTok

A viral video has shown a remarkable scene of a robot leading a devout Muslim woman in prayer.

The video revealed the moment the woman lowered herself to the ground in a gesture of reverence and submission, known as sujud in the Arabic language.

The robot could be heared reciting some prayers during sujood. Photo credit: @mysalahmat

Source: TikTok

Video of robot imam leading lady in prayer trends

The robot, which spoke with a clear and authoritative male voice, appeared to be attached to the prayer mat by a wire.

It recited some of the specific prayers that the woman was expected to say while in the position of sujud, as part of her ritual worship.

Find the video of the lady being led by a robot Imam below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the female lady being led by a robot in prayer below:

@Meeks74848 reacted:

"Where can I get this from for my daughter?"

@KassyJ said:

"I am a new converted Muslim and I wish. U can get me one of this prayer mat to make prayers easy for me."

@Zercamabdullah wrote:

"How to order please I need."

@rashid commented:

"Were can i get it."

@BruceVWayne also commented:

"There is a duah the mat is not reciting in there."

@AbikeTemjeg:

"Pls how can I get this from my children."

Using robot in religious context

Some of the reasons for using robots in religious contexts maybe ato attract more people to religion.

It can also provide spiritual guidance or comfort when human priests are unavailable, to explore theological or ethical questions, or to enhance the emotional experience of religious practice.

However, some have argued that there are also some challenges and risks, such as making religion feel too mechanized or homogenized, or challenging core tenets of theology.

Robot Pastor weds new couple in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Oyinbo couple had a unique and futuristic wedding ceremony where they were married by an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot named ChatGPT.

The robot, which was developed by an AI research company called Open AI, spoke through a speaker with a robotic mask on top of it, and delivered a personalized and eloquent speech to celebrate the couple's love, People reported.

Reece Alison Wiench and Deyton Truitt chose to use the chatbot as their officiant because Colorado does not require any licensed marriage official to perform a wedding ceremony, as long as both partners agree.

Source: Legit.ng