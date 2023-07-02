A new couple was married by an AI-powered robot named ChatGPT in a historic church with 30 guests

The robot delivered a personalized and eloquent speech, using details fed by the families

It expressed the significance of the moment and the possibilities of love and technology

An Oyinbo couple had a unique and futuristic wedding ceremony where they were married by an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot named ChatGPT.

The robot, which was developed by an AI research company called Open AI, spoke through a speaker with a robotic mask on top of it, and delivered a personalized and eloquent speech to celebrate the couple's love, People reported.

Robot pastor did excellently with the prompt giving to it. Photo credit: @people

Robot pastor weds couple

Reece Alison Wiench and Deyton Truitt chose to use the chatbot as their officiant because Colorado does not require any licensed marriage official to perform a wedding ceremony, as long as both partners agree.

Truitt called their wedding day "monumental" and said that they were able to have this special ceremony "by the grace of God".

Idea of employing service of robot pastor

The idea of using the chatbot came from the bride's father, Stephen Wiench, who thought it would be "easier and cheaper" than finding a human officiant.

He said that the bot was reluctant at first to take on the task, saying:

"Sorry, I can't do this. I don't have eyes, I don't have a body, I can't show up and officiate your wedding."

However, after using ChatGPT, which is known for its sophistication and personalization compared to other AI bots, the bot agreed to do it.

Feed it with prompts

The families fed personal details to the robot, which then used them to create a customized ceremony script.

The robot said things like:

"We are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state — notably, Kansas. During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect."

Over a hundred years old church

The wedding took place in a historic 100-person church that dates back to 1885, creating a contrast between the old and the new.

The couple invited 30 guests to witness their unconventional nuptials, and sent out an AI-generated statement to inform them about their decision to use the chatbot as their officiant.

Watch the video of the robot pastor wedding the new couple here

