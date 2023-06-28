In a heartwarming video, a kind-hearted lady took it upon herself to provide housing for a group of homeless men who were sleeping under a bridge

The kind lady provided them with a home over their heads as well as financial assistance so they could support and sustain themselves

The heartwarming gesture displayed by the lady has touched the hearts of many, who have taken to social media to express their admiration and gratitude

A video that captured the compassionate actions of a lady, @julia_nnena, who rented a house for some homeless men, sparked an outpouring of praise and appreciation on Tik Tok.

The video captured the moment she approached the men and offered them a new place to call home.

Kind lady rents house for homeless men. Photo Source: TikTok/@julia_nnena

Source: TikTok

Dressed in a stylish black gown, the pretty lady greeted the homeless men who were seen sleeping on the floor under a bridge and expressed her intention to help them.

She shared the news that she had rented a house for them and invited them to accompany her to their new abode.

The video then transitioned to the group's arrival at the house. While the house's exterior was not shown, the interior was revealed as they entered the room.

The lady proudly presented the living space to the grateful men, emphasising that this was their new home. She had even provided them with comfortable mattresses to sleep on, ensuring their restful nights.

Her kindness and compassion have left a lasting impact on those who have viewed the video.

Social media reactions as lady rents house for homeless men

@Malang said:

"When good people are rich. God bless your heart, beautiful."

@Daily Videos said:

"I hope I can do this for someone. I appreciate someone getting me in a hotel for a week when I was on the street and hope I can return the favor."

@Melody said:

"Thank you! We all need to do this to help others in need. Just imagine! Humanitarian acts of kindness."

@Famanda said:

"This is inspiring, I'd like to do something like this one day. Thank you, I hope they make the best of this opportunity."

@baselp82 said:

"I hope this is real and not played and if it is real god will reward this woman. All over the world, you should help the poor."

A kind Nigerian found some men sleeping under the bridge, moved by her compassion, giving them a newfound hope for a better future.

Source: Legit.ng