A video of market women doing the terminator dance brilliantly has become popular on TikTok.

In the clip, the women who were at the market proved that they could also join in the trendy terminator dance and demonstrated that they could do the moves with ease.

Market women leaves shop to dance. Photo credit: @officialstarter

Source: TikTok

They looked very cheerful as they had a go at the dance moves from King Promise’s song called Terminator.

Terminator dance moves

The terminator dance is a viral challenge that originated from Ghana, where King Promise is a famous singer and songwriter.

The song Terminator, which was released recently, has a catchy beat and lyrics that inspire confidence and resilience.

The chorus goes like this:

“I be like Terminator, I dey deliver, I pass doctor”.

The song has over 1.3 million views on YouTube as of time of publishing this report and has sparked many dance videos on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Find the video of the market women doing the Terminator dance below

Maket women impressed with terminator dance moves

The video of the market women doing the terminator dance is one of the latest examples of how the challenge has spread across Africa and beyond.

The women showed that they could balance their work and play, and that they had the skills and spirit to join the viral trend.

Their video has received many positive comments and reactions from TikTok users, who praised their talent and joyfulness.

The terminator dance challenge is a testament to the power of music and dance to bring people together and celebrate life.

Source: Legit.ng