A market woman who danced in the open market has gone viral on TikTok because of her entertaining skills

The woman is so talented that many people in the market also left what they were doing to come and watch her

The exciting dance video has sparked positive reactions after it was posted on TikTok by @the_blessong

TikTok users have fallen in love with a talented market woman who danced in the open market.

Street dancer @the_blessong posted the video showing how the woman held everyone spellbound.

The market woman entertains people with a powerful traditional dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_blessong.

Source: TikTok

The video opened with the woman galloping like a tireless horse on the dance floor.

Woman who danced in the market goes viral

The space provided was insufficient for her to dance because she straddled from place to place.

One other lady was dancing with her, but her energy could not match the market woman's.

The market woman bent down and clasped her hands while using her back and waist to perform her dance.

Many lovers of good dance in the market all left what they were doing and gathered around the woman.

The video has mesmerised TikTok users who have seen it. Some of them called for more such performances from the woman.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of woman dancing inside market

@izicktheking said:

"Aunty do it again, this time with Bobrisky."

@Chris Ibekwe commented:

"The woman has got energy... You really took her to her youthful days."

@OLUWOLE CODED said:

"I love Igbo people."

@Flourishme said:

"Enugu no dey carry last."

@gloriablessedrune reacted:

"Wow she can dance so well."

@swankylove523 said:

"Omo this woman is a dancer."

@Inuriem said:

"This is so beautiful to watch!"

@favourukamaka855 commented:

"Omo, I watched this more than 10 times o."

@angelachinaza said:

"This is my village market."

@Adriana Clara

"No place like my country Nigeria. We are the best in things like these."

Source: Legit.ng