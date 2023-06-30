A TikTok video showing two young girls dancing brilliantly at a restaurant has gone viral on TikTok

The clip captured the youngsters having a blast as they put on a show for the audience

Even though the crowd was not visible in the brief video, their loud and clear cheers of support could be heard

A captivating video that featured two adorable girls showing off their impressive dance moves at a restaurant has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The clip revealed the joy and excitement of the young dancers as they performed with confidence and flair for the spectators.

The audience cheer as the little girls dance. Photo credit: @much

Source: TikTok

Little girls entertains audience with dance at a restaurant

Even though the video did not show the faces or reactions of the people watching, their enthusiastic and supportive cheers could be heard loud and clear throughout the performance.

Many social media users who watched the video enjoyed the moment just like the audience.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the little girls dancing below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the dancing little girls below:

@olyviabooth9 reacted:

"They ate and left no crumbs."

@SimplyAngie said:

"It's the crocs for me."

@issiewilliams wrote:

"They really wanted the sleepover that much."

@PurpleBranch commented:

"The parents are in for a long ride during those teen years."

@me007000D also commented:

"She hit that reffer to hard for me."

@Naomisuperasensi:

"Where I am from we call that a bar.. Lol."

Geneviève63838:

"These girls would have been on ellen."

@teddybeartears:

"So y'all know what movie lI'm thinking of right."

@Maddie

"Hahahaha. Me at school when I hear it is this some Ohio restaurant?"

@joannhudson967:

"Not with the crocs. I need to meet these Queens. She's so cute and funny both of them."

Source: Legit.ng