An amazing video of a young lady displaying her incredible talent for various popular dance moves and executing them flawlessly has become a viral hit on TikTok.

In the captivating footage, the woman dazzled the enthusiastic crowd who were clapping and cheering on her remarkable dance moves.

Superb dance from lady gets applause and cheers from people. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: TikTok

Lady's unique moves goes viral

She skillfully blended the Kilimanjaro dance, a traditional African dance that involves jumping and stomping, with other trendy ones, creating a stunning spectacle that made the crowd go wild with excitement as she danced.

Many social media users who saw the video praised the lady's moves and wished they could be that flawless in dancing.

As of the publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than 2000 comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the dancing lady below

Legit.ng compiled reactions about the dancing young lady below:

@Tyramonicata reacted:

"I can't stop smiling..The End."

@KudoloTabitha said:

"You nailed it."

@Mandykiss wrote:

"I repeat make dem leave this dance thing for you abeg."

@user374848848 commented:

"See the way l'm happy n smiling watchingu dance o normally u dey dance."

@Rachel:

"Your hairstyle is very nice."

@Nicky:

"I love the way championrollie is always hyping u."

@odoomcecilia:

"I can't stop watching. Not me sitting and dancing so perfect him."

User1565224924416:

"Why will u not love this girl guy!!!I'm obsessed with u."

Source: Legit.ng