A beautiful TikTok lady went to help her mother sell pepper in the market, and the video has gone viral

In the video posted on TikTok by @dammy70580, the lady was seen carefully arranging the fresh pepper

TikTok users admired the lady's beauty and her undying dedication to her mother's fresh pepper business

A beautiful lady who went to the market to sell fresh pepper went viral after she posted the video on TikTok.

A 17 seconds video posted on the platform by @dammy70580 shows the lady carefully arranging pepper for sale.

The lady sang in happiness while putting the fresh pepper in order. Photo credit: TikTok/@dammy70580.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady was beautifully dressed in tight leggings and a colourful polo top.

Beautiful lady who sells fresh pepper causes stir on TikTok

Her head scarf made her look attractive and exceptionally elegant as she worked in the small shop.

There were many baskets of red, fresh pepper in the shop. She removed some and arranged them in smaller baskets.

Comments on the video suggest that the lady is already known among her fans and followers for having always helped her mother in her shop.

Many praised her profusely for taking time to be in her mother's shop while she's away. Some of her followers said in the comment section that she must be missing her mother. Others were asking her where she was located.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady selling fresh pepper

@Eniola baby said:

"You miss your mummy."

@Olabisi said:

"I'm sure you are missing your mom already."

@Adejoke commented:

"Please momma which location is this."

@Abike————glow asked:

"Momma how are sales today?"

@Sammy (Samuel) asked:

"Where’s this?"

@user18669329329336 said:

"Kudos for you dear."

@tomoloju feranmi asked:

"Where are you living?"

@Oluwadabira Baby01 said:

"I love you."

Mango seller dances in public

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a lady who sells mango danced merrily in her shop.

In the video, which later went viral, the lady was seen with a wrapper around her waist.

She gently danced and whined her waist to the sound of good music, and this made her fans ask for more.

Source: Legit.ng