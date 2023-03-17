A mango seller danced with her waist, and the nice moment was captured in a video which was posted on TikTok

In the short video, the young lady who is blessed with so much bodily beauty danced smoothly in her shop

Interesting reactions have trailed the video, with some TikTok users requesting to take the lady out on a date

A curvy mango seller who used her waist to dance inside her shop has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video lasting only 15 seconds, the lady was in her shop when she turned on the music and started dancing. The short clip was posted by @bellanugloze.

The beautiful mango seller danced smoothly with her waist. Photo credit: TikTok/@bellanugloze.

Source: TikTok

Her dance was not strong or aggressive, as it was performed smoothly and calmly.

She started shaking her waist gradually and progressed into more vigorous waist moves.

Her dance, executed mainly with her waist, caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

More interesting is the fact that she danced in her shop surrounded by baskets of mangoes.

She has gained many fans on TikTok because of her dance. Some people are even asking where she is located, joking that they would like to take her out on a date.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@keen enough said:

"So pretty. I would like to buy all that you sell and take you out for a date."

@user5796133960100 commented:

"Very nice."

@yahyaharuna95 asked:

"May l know where you're located in Ghana?"

@Jia Simon asked:

"Where is your shop I want to buy fruit."

@Mubarak Dawod Mubarak Dawod said:

"From Sudan. I love your smile."

@ISAH Abdullahi said:

"You are very beautiful."

@Christine Banda293 commented:

"You are beautiful mama."

@Paxysunny asked:

"Which country are you from?"

@mukumulaw said:

"You are amazing dear, make me a video."

@user6697697195878 commented:

"I appreciate you so much for your hard work."

Video shows a groundnut seller dancing by roadside

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a groundnut seller danced by the roadside.

In a video that trended for many days on TikTok, the lady danced with her tray of groundnut on her head.

Dance lovers were amazed that throughout the period of her dance, she did not allow the tray to fall.

Source: Legit.ng