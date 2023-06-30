A video showing three guys dancing joyfully when they spot a popcorn seller has become an online sensation

The popcorn seller was taken aback by their cheerful and carefree moves

The video ended with the young girl who was selling the well-liked corn giving them some and leaving as the guys carried on dancing

A hilarious video that captured a group of enthusiastic guys breaking into a lively dance routine when they encountered a popcorn seller on the street has gone viral.

The young woman who was selling the crunchy and tasty corn was stunned and amused by their energetic and spontaneous performance, which drew her attention.

Happy guys gets gift from the popcorn seller as token of appreciation. Photo credit:@keshlee

Source: TikTok

The amusing clip concluded with the guys getting some popcorn from the smiling seller and thanking her before she moved on, while they continued to show off their impressive dance skills.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 50,000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the guys dancing for the popcorn seller below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction about the men dancing after seeing popcorn below:

@Mercy74884 reacted:

"The guy on blue really give me what l want."

@u9niceoluwadabira said:

"This is d true definition of happiness is and still smiling at d same time."

@call_me_ inioluwa wrote:

"The guy wearing blue can dance... keep it up."

@OlaHoney commented:

"D girl go dey wonder if na so baba say mk una do."

@Stella7484 also commented:

"The girl was like kini moko bayi."

@Christopalfred:

"The way d seller sha leave den tosatisfy themselves first."

@nuzzyluv:

"Who else knows that it taste better when it's sold beside gutterl miss roasted corn."

@Tokkystitches:

"If u watch it more than 1 times, gather here."

Source: Legit.ng