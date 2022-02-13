A Nigerian man has lamented after he reportedly was sold water at a filling state in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun state

The angered man went back to the filling station, saying their act has destroyed his car's engine and he wants to see their manager

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said people really learn to be humane and not exploit people's dire need for a commodity

A man in Ijebu Igbo has got so angry after he was reportedly sold water instead of fuel. The man confronted the filling station.

In a video shared by @Instablog9ja, the man was filmed at a mechanic as the repairer helped him get the content out of his car.

The man said they have wrecked his car's engine. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Where is the manager?

He complained that the dastardly act had wrecked his engine. Another shot of the video has him demanding to see the filling station's manager.

The man poured some of the content he drained from his fuel tank into two bottles to show them what they sold into his car.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 5,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ceemplybecca said:

"If you don’t have fuel close the filling station! This is not nice at all."

chanty_skitchen said:

"We are the Government we have."

florishohabuike said:

"Is everywhere just be careful where you buy your fuel."

thebennyboom said:

"I advice all car owners to get their receipts by paying via POS at any filling station cos you might be needing it in court,this nonsense needs to stop!"

rhx_xx7 said:

"Na only one place I deh buy fuel now. Any mistake; dem go hear am."

