A photographer has gained attention on social media after a video from his recent photoshoot surfaced

In the video, the photographer tried his best to pamper the little girl who created a fuss during the process

However, the final results from the shoot were so nice and netizens commended the photographer for his creativity

A trending video from the photoshoot of a little Nigerian girl has captured hearts on the popular app, TikTok.

Her photographer with the handle @afotomega shared a video showcasing the unbelievable outcome of the baby's photoshoot.

Photographer shares final result of photoshoot with little girl Photo credit: @afotomega/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video first showed the baby crying profusely while being wrapped in a yellow wrapper at the studio.

However, the final pictures were epic as the baby surprisingly smiled and gave off amazing posing styles.

The pictures were edited in a way that made it look like the baby was floating with just a balloon holding her.

The video has since gone viral with many netizens commending the creative photographer over his hard work.

Netizens react to amazing video of photographer capturing little girl

@user7639769520579 said:

“Aaaah how did you make my baby smile.”

@mercy reacted:

“So finally you convinced her to smile.”

@Leonora Moyo said:

“How did u make the baby smile.”

@lilianotieno226@gmail said:

“Where did the smile come from and she was crying.”

@ThandieMlilwana commented:

”How did you make her smile.”

@Temidayo reacted:

“You photographers una too amazing oo, but make heaven make I see.”

@19 fav said:

“How much are these ones.”

@Ireen said:

“Beautiful.”

@merit reacted:

“What I fear even nowadays are e cameramen.”

