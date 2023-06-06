A young Nigerian man who rented an apartment but could not furnish it placed clothes on the floor as his bed

The man who thanked God for his situation said that he had only been able to get some curtains and a pillow

People who watched his video tried to encourage the man as they shared how they once started out like him

A young Nigerian man shared a video showing his situation months after renting a very fine apartment.

Three months into the house, the tenant only bought curtains and had no bed or furniture in sight.

Many shared their experience of humble beginnings. Photo source: @marvelfrequency

Source: TikTok

Man used blanket as bed

The young man (@marvelfrequency) only had a blanket on the floor so he could sleep on it. He stated that he also bought a pillow to rest his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At a point in the video, he praised God for his level. Some people in his comment section said that they all started from somewhere.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bibi_couture_kids said:

"Lol my brother everyone has gone through this stage , no shaking . It’s gonna get better soon. I’m at the point of owning a tv etc but no sofa yet."

tiolulope said:

"Okay oo, how you go come pay your rent when e dew oo."

Mr choco said:

"Same with me right now. Hope dey."

Adah said:

"Renting an apartment isn’t easy.. so expensive."

Ronald Soundmind said:

"Please where is this place because I’m also looking for an apartment."

Reign said:

"Please stop sleeping on the cold tiles.. add more sheets if you can."

Dave said:

"All these kind people if day wan furniture their apartment na in millions oo God nor day fail...."

De Wizzywayne said:

"You for stay small place first bro like self contain buy this for that one de manage first You go de start big you doing too much anyways congrats."

Lady sleeps on floor in new apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, got many praising her move to become independent when she shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them. After padding the floor with thick clothes, she covered them with a wrapper.

Palmwine tapper built house

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @myanmarlord, who worked as a palm wine tapper, shared a video of his building project.

A video on his TikTok page captured the moment the foundation of his building was dug. The structure was sand filled before it was taken to the window level.

Source: Legit.ng