A beautiful lady with a small stature has been trending online following her epic entrance to her mother's birthday party

The happy lady revealed in the video shared on TikTok that her mother was celebrating her 78th birthday

The viral clip showed her arriving at the venue dressed in a fine red gown and high-heeled shoes

A young girl with a small stature has received accolades on social media after her video surfaced on TikTok.

The lady identified as Adjoa.smart on TikTok arrived at her mother's 78th birthday party in a grand style.

Lady with small stature storms mother's birthday party Photo credit: @adjosmart/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She was dressed neatly in a beautiful red dress that complemented her skin tone and dark shades to match.

Adjoa's friend and some others were waiting for her at the gate and shouted when they saw her.

Adjoa reacted to the cheers with a huge smile as she walked towards her friend while looking around the venue.

Adjoa's makeup was however criticized by netizens who claimed that it was badly done by her makeup artist.

They claimed that the makeup was too heavy and did not match Adjoa's skin tone. Despite the criticism, Adjoa however enjoyed the party with her mother and family.

Netizens react as lady with small stature storms mum's 78th birthday bash

@Kayfax Brown reacted:

“Who did the makeup?”

@Do_gbeda06 said:

“Is the make-up for me.”

@Queen Hennessy said:

“It’s the beautiful legend herself.”

@De_Vivian commented:

“@Cathrine is the make up for me.”

@Abena Chopkiss said:

“What kind of makeup is this in Mama Pat’s voice.”

@obaa yaa said:

“Is de makeup for me.”

@user6116985261061 said:

“Flamingo paint.”

@arhkoxuah bhad vybes reacted:

“Is the make up for me.”

@Sime said:

“Who did her painting.”

@spartansamitugah commented:

“Is that clay on her face?”

@ said:

“Ei this make up looks like a dead body make ups.”

@Rosahlindha reacted:

“Some make up artist will never make it in heaven aswear.”

@Dhailin ghal said:

“The makeup is makeuping.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng