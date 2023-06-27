A beautiful Nigerian lady with albinism has shared a heartwarming video of herself and her newfound boyfriend

In the video shared via TikTok, the young man professed his love for her with a song that melted her heart

Netizens reacting to the video praised the couple and gushed over their public display of affection

A TikTok user identified as @chinny_b_comedy has gone viral after sharing a video of her boyfriend singing and professing his love for her.

The girl, who has albinism and small stature, has been praised for her bravery and confidence in sharing the video.

Albino lady finds love after years of searching Photo credit: @chinnyb/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She revealed that she had been going on several blind dates in a desperate search for true love before she met her boyfriend.

In the video, her boyfriend sang a love song to her and expressed his feelings for her.

Many netizens have praised the couple for their love and commitment to each other, with many commenting on how sweet and romantic the gesture was.

Reactions as albino lady finds love

@Abigail London said:

“Love sweetie.”

@mhiz vee reacted:

“Salobua am I a spoon?”

@adesuwa Erhaimiatoe said:

“Beautiful.”

@Suzzy kea commented:

“Awww sweet couple na you be e last bus stop oo. No leave am oo abeg.”

@Abibo said:

“Love is sweet oh.”

@lovebaby said:

“Wow love is good.”

@CynthiaMah reacted:

“Let the singles breath.”

@12 ruth ab said:

“People are now jealous of these two, continue being happy and all the best for you two.”

@Nwachinemere176 reacted:

“Congratulations to you both.”

@Ask_of_bella reacted:

“So this is love.”

@jennyslush6 reacted:

“My best couple of the year.”

@preshmoney25 said:

“Let the single breath.”

Watch the video below:

Albino lady shows off albino lover

