A delightful video of a young girl enjoying an apple while dancing to a catchy tune has gone viral

The girl displays her passion for dancing as she moves along with the music in the background

Her mum revealed in the caption that her daughter has always loved dancing since she was a baby

A video of a young girl dancing with an apple in her hand has captured the hearts of people.

The adorable clip shows the girl’s enthusiasm for both music and fruit as she grooves to a catchy tune.

Little girl showcases her dancing skills. Photo credit: @sarahtp87 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The girl’s passion for dancing

The video was posted by the girl’s mum who identified as @saratp87 on TikTok, who revealed that her daughter has always had a passion for dancing since she was a baby.

The video has received a few likes and comments from people who were charmed by the girl’s performance.

The positive response from viewers

Someone had praised her for her energy, confidence and talent, by saying "Go girlie", in the comment section.

The video is an example of how social media can be used to showcase the talents and personalities of children, as well as to inspire and entertain others.

Find the video below

Source: Legit.ng