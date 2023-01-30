Global site navigation

“This is Massive”: Kids Who Started Dancing in Slum Succeeds, Travel Abroad & Meet Mbappe Before PSG Match
“This is Massive”: Kids Who Started Dancing in Slum Succeeds, Travel Abroad & Meet Mbappe Before PSG Match

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A group of kids who started their dance group right from the ghetto has made it big on the international scene
  • The children were so happy when their flight abroad was sponsored by PSG team and they had the opportunity to meet Mbappe
  • Many people who reacted to their video said that the kids are the definition of a success that was well worked for

A group of young kids who made it right out of the ghetto through dance has achieved a big part of their dream.

In a video shared on their verified Instagram page, they revealed that they travelled to France to witness Paris Saint-Germain F.C (PSG)'s match against Reims.

Ghetto kids in France/kid dancers met Mbappe.
The kids posed for photos with Mbappe. Photo source: @ghettokids_tfug
Source: Instagram

Kids happy to meet Mbappe

The kids were so happy when they met with French footballer Mbappe and he posed with them for a photo.

Their reaction after the shot was everything. They were so excited. The caption of their clip said:

"Dreamers will always Make it Happen. We made it as Mascorts to @psg match Yesterday against reims! Uganda to the World @k.mbappe was nice meeting you!"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

streetpanna said:

"What I love to see - stars."

tobias_alexx said:

"This is MASSIVE congratulations."

offqwet said:

"Am happy as if am the one who is there am proud of you guy's... big up."

unamuemmanuel said:

"They where like see Messi ... they try tho to control themselves."

mauvict_goddess said:

"My children are going places."

mizizi920 said:

"Imagine just living your dream through dancing. Never take anything for granted. Well deserved."

iamprathamgore said:

"You are the Example of 'Work hard till your success makes noise'."

yomiayoola said:

"Truly happy for you guys! Keep moving."

cy.2659 said:

"Dreams come through. Good one."

Boy who sang years ago succeeds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a boy, Rushawn, went viral many weeks ago when a video showing him singing Jermaine Edwards’ Beautiful Day song surfaced online.

The boy who was a kid at the time the video was shot is now much older and he had an interview with @kingston11antics.

For weeks, many saw his clip showing him singing in a classroom while in his school uniform. The said video was filmed many years ago but brought him fame recently.

