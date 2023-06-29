An emotional video of a little girl who could accurately know her mother even with a blindfold has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the girl, who was on a blind fold, was asked to accurately guess her mother from four women

Even though her mother was the last she was still able to do so with accuracy that was surprising

A touching video of a sweet young girl who could flawlessly recognise her mum without using her sight has captured the hearts of people on TikTok.

The video captured the moment when the girl, who had a blindfold wrapped around her eyes, was presented with a tricky challenge to identify her mum from among four women who were standing in a row.

Many people how do the little girl was able to recognise her mother while on blindfold. Photo credit: @jrtjubaer Source: TikTok

Little girl guesses her mother correctly

She carefully touched each woman’s face and hair, feeling their features and textures, and confidently declared her mum as the last one, leaving everyone speechless with her remarkable accuracy.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the girl's brilliance and love for her mother.

They also wondered how she was able to recognise her mother even though she was blindfolded.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the little girl who could guess her mother correctly below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the little girl and her mother below:

@SalynAsanuddin reacted:

"I'm so sad...but l will never feel love from my mother..she left me since I was small but she see me…like nothing. l feel jealous to see the other love between mother and child."

@Sofia94 said:

"So sweet and I am crying."

@zizuHilwa wrote:

"The Mom obviously touched her differently."

@AngelsBreath:

"Good job. Oh my god kids recognize the mum."

@YazminSheikh:

"How do u know? She said because she is her."

@blessingKollie:

"Nice baby girl's love overload."

