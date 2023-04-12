An emotional video of a lady who bought a brand new car for her mother has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the mother was thrilled by the surprise so much so that she began to shed tears of joy

As of the the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than 300 comments on TikTok

A mother was sleeping at home when her daughter entered the house.

She asked her mother why she was sleeping and she responded that she was resting because it was a public holiday.

Mother sheds tears of joy.

Source: UGC

Went outside with her

The daughter took her mother outside to show her the brand new car that she had bought for her.

On seeing the car, the emotional mother broke down in tears and began to pray for her daughter.

The daughter was also thrilled that she was able to do something that would put her mother in that state of joy. Not long, she also began to shed tears of fulfillment.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the moment and also wished they could do the same for their own parents.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@gracedavld86 reacted:

"Congratulations mummy, iwish i can do this soonest for my Mumm too."

@alayo_vlbez said:

"This will be my mom very soon congratulations to her."

@OlamldeA.J wrote:

"Wow...may God continue to bless you @funkycollectionz and she shall continue to enjoy the fruit of her labour Amen."

@harjokeosunflsan commented:

"God bless u and bless ur hustle."

@bambamo7 also reacted:

"I'm saying a big thank you on behalf of mummy may the Lord bless you and your husband abundantly."

@Adepojuadedoyin also said:

"This will be my mum very soon."

@AraoluwaO also commented:

"Congratulations to Mummy, May God bless you and your husband ijn."

@olaponleogunsuada said:

"Congratulations Mummy ooo Eku ayoo ni oo."

@aderoju337 wrote:

"My mom deserve this and even more too cos she has really really seen shege."

Source: Legit.ng