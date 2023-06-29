The story of a little girl who always cried after arriving at school has stirred emotions on social media

Teachers had traced the little girl to her family's house to find out why she always broke down in tears at school

Upon their arrival, they were told by neighbours that she was being maltreated and starved by her stepmother

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as @dexterouz11 has shared a heartbreaking story about a little girl who always cried as she came to school every morning.

According to Dexterouz11, the girl's teachers became concerned and decided to pay a surprise visit to her house.

Teachers visit home of pupil who always cries in school Photo credit: Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Upon arriving at the house, the teachers discovered that the little girl lived with her stepmother and that she was being starved, beaten, and maltreated.

Dexterouz11 narrated:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“My friend told me the sad story of this little girl who always cried as she came to school every morning with the house help. Teachers said it was too much and paid a surprise visit to the girl's house.

"She lives with her step mum. Neighbours said girl gets starved, beaten and always maltreated. The case has been reported to the station.”

Reactions as teachers trace little girl who always cries in school

The story has sparked outrage on social media with many people expressing their concern and calling for justice for the little girl.

Some criticized the stepmother for her actions, while others called for more stringent laws to protect children from abuse.

Angelina Valentine said:

"These children go through a lot with step parents. I think parents who can't protect their children when they remarry shouldn't do so."

Somadina commented:

"Poor child. Where's her dad?"

Jackazzzz added:

"I hope that woman rots in hell."

See the post below:

Couple sees mistreated little girl sitting on their pavement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple is currently in a state of dilemma after discovering the condition of a little girl who lives with their landlord. The couple moved into the compound after marriage and noticed that the little girl always looked sad and unkempt.

She would sit on their pavement with a sad face, and this got the couple really worried. They approached the kid to ask what was wrong and she opened up about being abused by her guardians.

Dexterouz11 who shared the story on Facebook said: "This couple that moved to my next compound after wedding said a small girl that stays with their landlord has been sitting on their pavement almost every day looking tattered Nd sad."

Source: Legit.ng