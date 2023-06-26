A TikTok video of a little girl who asked her mum to put a white plastic number three next to a number two has gone viral

The little girl wanted the numbers to be close together, which amazed her parents

She was celebrating her second birthday but wanted both numbers to appear in her photo shoot, which would make her seem like 32 years old

A hilarious video of a little girl who had a very specific request for her mum on her second birthday has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the adorable girl holding a white plastic number two and asking her mum to add another white plastic number three next to it.

Little girl insists she is 32 years old. Photo credit: @mopinks Source: TikTok

Little girl's mother amused

She wanted the numbers to be touching each other, which puzzled and amused her parents.

The video revealed that she was having a photo shoot for her second birthday, but she wanted both numbers to be in the picture, which would make her look like she was 32 years old instead of two.

Many people who watched the video found it funny and indicated that the girl is an old soul.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 8000 likes with more than a hundred comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user475858588585 reacted:

"Mama of tiktok& old woman inside Youngest woman's soul she's so funny and acts real like an adult."

@Sweetface said:

"Mama dey follow shout leave her!!!"

@Ewatomilola wrote:

"Even people wey don reach 32 no gree say dem don oldScome be you wey dem born yesterday bless you girl."

@Lizzie7484848 commented:

"At least she's did not sleep."

Little girl smartly drags mum over yelling habit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video shared by @anikearaa07, a TikTok user with a large following has gone viral after it displayed the funny moment her daughter was counselling her over a habit.

She asked her daughter, who bears Anike, to repeat what she said at the video's start.

Source: Legit.ng