A beautiful woman was so full of joy as she reunited with her cute son after a long time of being apart

According to the doting mother, she left the little boy with her mother when he was only two months old

Their reunion video has melted hearts on social media with many mothers wishing to also see their kids

A TikTok user with the handle @muriungimfridah has shared an emotional video after reuniting with her son.

According to the doting mother, she left her son with her mother when he was just two months old and relocated to England.

Mum who left 2 months old baby with mum returns in cute video Photo credit: @muriungimfridah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After a while of working in England, she finally reunited and he was already grown and looking so healthy.

The video which has since gone viral showed a series of heartwarming moments between the mother and child.

Emotional reactions trail video of mum reuniting with little son

Reacting to the video, many netizens shared their experiences after leaving their children while relocating.

They also emphasised how difficult it can be to be away from their family for extended periods.

@aleeybam stores reacted:

“I did dis too for my grandson. now he is with his mom in the USA. To all those awaiting their children to join dem soon. may it be easy for you all amen.”

@phenny tapiwa said:

"I will leave my one year old daughter next year with my mum also but then she'll join me later. But again am afraid of leaving her behind.”

@Eunny Charles reacted:

“Someone hug me and tell me I'll get to see my son as well I left him 11 months with my sis. I'm in my prayer is to wake up from the same house.”

@belinahmoyo said:

“l left my daughter at 6 now she is turning 3yrs my heart is bleeding every day.”

@mavisangel385 said:

“I left my daughter when she was 11 months. it breaks my heart I wasn't with her when she turns 1 year. I miss her everyday. I can't wait to see her.”

@Gloria Njenga reacted:

“Sacrifices we made as mothers mine too.”

@Tashley T. said:

“It was something so brave and bold to make, look at him now.”

@pee said:

“I left my 2 daughter, big ss was 5 and the lily 1 was 10months. Now their 6 and 1yr I can't wait to meet them its a sacrifice I had to make.”

@Jagabandhu Rautaray reacted:

“I left mine 6 months it's now 2 yrs and half without seeing each other but next month am going back to meet him.”

@Faith.Nzis reacted:

“This is a very hard decision to make as a mother I appreciate you so much.”

See the video below:

