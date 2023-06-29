A Nigerian lady has shared her friend's experience with an Uber driver who was asked to deliver food

According to the lady, her friend sent the young man to pick up a Sallah food package from another friend

However, the Uber driver who claimed to be very hungry consumed the food and sent an apology message

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Uber driver steals Sallah food, apologizes due to hunger, sparks social media outrage

A Nigerian lady identified as @ozzyetomi has taken to Twitter to narrate a bizarre incident involving an Uber driver.

Uber driver eats Sallah food he was asked to deliver Photo credit: Siegfried Modola/ Getty Images, Ozzy Etomi/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The drama transpired after her friend sent an Uber driver to pick up sallah food from another friend.

According to @ozzyetomi, the Uber driver quickly ended the ride, stole the food and sent an apology message after he had consumed it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ozzy narrated:

“LMAO my friend sent an Uber to pick up sallah food from another friend of ours, the Uber driver ended the ride and stole the food. He sent her a text that he's really sorry but he hasn't eaten since morning.”

The friend had sent a warning message to the driver, threatening to report him and have him fired.

The message read:

“Ur going to lose ur job for this little 2 minutes. Will it be worth it? Enjoy.”

In response, the driver replied with a text message apologizing for his actions, stating that he was hungry and hadn't eaten since morning.

“I'm sorry I was so hungry I haven't eaten since morning that is I light with it I'm so sorry about that,” the driver replied.

Reactions as Uber driver eats Sallah food he was asked to deliver

The incident has sparked a conversation on social media with many people sharing their opinions on the matter.

@imoteda said:

“Awwwww man. That's kinda sad.”

@OparaBecky commented:

“She should report him to Uber.”

@OhamRuth reacted:

“That's disheartening, couldn't he have requested for some before the trip? What happened to 'ask and you shall receive.”

@Ox said:

“Wild.”

@mimi ojima said:

“She should find him and get him arrested, dam! He is a terrible person and a thief, I feel irritated reading this.”

@LeTiny_ said:

“Why steal someone's food? He could have bought his own food with the money he made from the delivery. He is nothing but a thief.”

Dee commented:

“Lmaooo, this happened to my sister's friend a few years ago. It was bolt in her own case. And it was a lot of meat. About 2-5kg of already fried meat. Dude ended the trip and went away with it. Till tomorrow.”

@macro said:

“He hasn't eaten since morning, but he will get paid when he gets to his destination. That guy is a thief, he stole the meat, he isn't hungry.”

@mistofheavenn said:

“He apologized.”

@thurmondgwen reacted:

“People in this comment section have forgotten that stealing is wrong. It doesn't matter how hungry you are, there is no justification for stealing.”

@obaoyedotun said:

“Man could have smiled at the venue and gotten himself some plates but chose to steal.”

@tolanitosyne reacted:

“Ate client food & will still get paid nawah. That's how a stranger tipped a bolt driver to give him my friends number & he did,someone you passed by her & could have asked yourself, we reported the driver.”

See the post below:

Uber driver arrested for robbing young lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Doromongy, a young lady was recently robbed by a Taxify and Uber driver in Nigeria.

According to the tweet shared, the driver took her bag and this made her stranded. Pictures of the driver and stacks of hard currency was also shared along with the tweet.

Judging by the time the message was tweeted, the incident happened on Tuesday, April 25. Legit.ng gathered that Uber Support stood up to the occasion as they responded almost immediately and pledged to look into it.

Source: Legit.ng