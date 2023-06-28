A Nigerian man who bought a new phone for his sister was surprised with a ram gift by a company in preparation for Salah

The man found it quite surprising when he was told that he had won a live ram for his purchase

Nigerians who reacted to his tweet said that he is blessed to have such a gift at a time rams are expensive

A Nigerian man in tech has shared a tweet to show the blessing of Salah he received. He said a phone company contacted him after he got a mobile device.

The man (@Akin_Official) revealed that the phone he bought was a gift for his sister. He found the ram gift surprising.

People said he is lucky to have a free ram. Photo source: @Akin_Official

Source: Twitter

Man won free Salah ram

Taking a shot of the ram, the man said that he was happy after getting the animal. Many Nigerians said he is lucky because of how expensive rams are.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some people joked about getting his house address, so they could and celebrate Sallah at his place.

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sonof_heaven said:

"This Ileya go too sweet. Run me the address boss."

@waverchocs said:

"And these rams are now super expensive."

He replied:

"Exactly what I was told too. Miracle no dey tire Jesus."

@jaycobs007 said:

"So the format is to buy phone for my sis and get ram, right?"

@drkrissthoughts said:

"That's how I bought my Samsung phone in 2021 and I was called that I won Samsung flat screen 40 inches or so. I couldn't believe it especially the fact that I am not so lucky with raffle draws."

@smartnaligold said:

"It's actually a ram in all ramifications."

@ZeniDavinci said:

"Same thing with my boss too, bought a phone last week that came with a Bluetooth speaker gift, they called him again that he won a ram, rushed down to collect it."

@SWIZZYtunde said:

"Lmao. Buy her a car, you might win a cow next."

Another brother took care of his sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man surprised his sister with her heart desire, and many people praised him for doing so.

In a TikTok video he made online, he revealed that his sister wanted an iPhone XR and he got it for her.

Man surprised lady with iPhone gift

In other news, a young man on TikTok shared a video of his presentation of an iPhone 11 gift to a lady who thought it was a prank.

After the lady collected the box phone, thinking it was empty, she opened the pack with a great force.

Source: Legit.ng