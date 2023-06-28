A Nigerian boy who is 19 years old has fallen in love with a 17-year-old girl, and they are set to get married in a few months

The couple have taken to TikTok to share a video to announce that they are getting married and the video has received 1.1 million views

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, but many people congratulated the couple and wished them a happy home

A young Nigerian boy who is 19 is set to marry his beautiful sweetheart, who is 17 years old.

The video containing the love story between the boy and his girl was posted with the TikTok account @vhikkyedibles.

The young boy has said they are set to get married in months. Photo credit: TikTok/@vhikkyedibles.

In the video, the young boy posed for photographs with his beautiful fiancee, who looked very happy and much ready for the wedding.

Viral video of a boy who is set to marry 17-year-old girl

In the caption of the video, the couple said people are saying a lot about their decision to go on with their marriage.

But despite what people are saying, they are very much ready as they refer to themselves as the youngest couple.

They wrote:

"You come to love not by finding the perfect person but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly. Share your thoughts. People have said a lot."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@trustnobodyonearth said:

"I remember getting married at 16 now I'm working hard as a single mother to pay school fees for my kids."

@Akiragrace said:

"God will protect this marriage, there won't be a single dad or mom in their future in Jesus' name. God will put an edge of fire surrounding them."

@Neth said:

"Got married at 17 to a 24-year-old. Now 16 yrs in marriage 4 boys down the line."

@Eina commented:

"I got married at 18 and I was still in school, my son is in grade 2 now and am a proud single mother."

@Ray reacted:

"See me at age 23 still hustling to find someone who will love and care about me."

