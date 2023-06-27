A young woman who got a security dog for protection was left heartbroken after a man broke into their house

A video shared on Instagram showed the dog playing excitedly with the man after he made his way into the compound

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many advising her to do away with the dog

A woman was left speechless after an intruder entered her home and began playing with her security dog.

The woman who shared a video of the incident on social media expressed her shock and disbelief at the sight of the intruder playing with her dog.

Woman sees security dog playing with man who broke into compound Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the intruder was seen standing as the dog wagged his tail and played with him.

Expressing her disappointment over the situation, the dog's owner said:

"Someone broke into our house and see how our dog is playing with him. Never think you are safe because you have a dog just pray for God's protection."

Reactions as dog plays with intruder who broke into compound

The video has generated a lot of reactions on social media with many netizens expressing their surprise and amusement over the incident.

Some also suggested that the dog may have been trained to be a pet, and that it was simply doing what it had been trained to do.

billa_boss07 reacted:

“His not trained to be aggressive, and beside that doesn't look like a security dog. If you need security dogs go for bull mastiff, American pitpbull, Neapolitan mastiff and Rottweilers. Any thief way enter that house go turn sharwama.”

uwaoma5 said:

“Lol, pet dogs are not for security...”

natty tabitha reacted:

“He dey feed the dog Lowkey dem be padi.”

vickievanz said:

“Caucasian shepherds are actually not a good choice for a security Dog.”

binilandlord said:

“No be all dog dey harsh, you have to know this.”

Jerusalem_212 said:

“Normally Caucasia na lazy dog. This can't be a Doberman or a pitbul.”

theladykara reacted:

“You didn't teach him so don't blame him.”

ayoolayakub commented:

“Your dog is cheating on yours.”

adaikwerre said:

“Sorry Na how you trained your dog to be. You must have over pampered or trained him to be very friendly and comfortable with strangers and thats not how its supposed to be.”

directortsunky reacted:

“Put that dog on Jumia.”

choco lynda reacted:

“You trained your dog to be a pet not a security dog.”

Who.is.dyon reacted:

“Most Caucasian dog dey very friendly buy pit bull, Rottweiler, bulldog or german shepherd.”

Watch the video below:

Lady disappointed after seeing small security dog in large compound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady has narrated how she came to her friend's house and saw a caveat on the gate. She became apprehensive and decided that she would thread carefully while entering into the house.

On getting into the house, she saw a small black dog running towards her so she asked if this was the only dog in the house. His friend responded yes and she said why was the caveat attached to the gate in the first place because the dog is still so young to be a threat.

Many social media users who saw the story found it funny and indicated that the caveat was to who stave off evil doers. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below: Ibd363838 reacted: "Any gates you see with Beware of the family Dey DOGS na GIRLs protection o00 not real dogs."

Source: Legit.ng