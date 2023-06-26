Angry students have placed a N500,000 bounty on an infamous thief who has been stealing from them

The angry students shared their experiences with the thief and begged for assistance to catch him

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many appealing to the school management to come to their aid

Some students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), have recounted their ordeals with a yet-to-be-identified criminal.

It was gathered that the infamous thief has been terrorising the campus for over two years without getting caught.

Students place N500k bounty on thief Photo credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/ Getty Images, PostSubman/ Twitter.

The thief, who is known for his unique modus operandi, has been stealing phones and other valuables from students' rooms.

According to one of the victims, the thief usually waits for the victim to call the stolen phone and then negotiates a ransom on Telegram.

After reaching an agreement, he would provide a location for the victim to pick up the phone.

Several other victims have also come forward with similar stories, describing how the thief was able to steal their phones even when their windows were locked and they were asleep.

In a bid to curb the thefts, the students offered a N500,000 payment for anyone who can capture the thief.

Reactions as students place N500k bounty on thief

Netizens have reacted to the story, with many expressing shock and concern about the welfare of the students.

@Nwapre10 said:

“He say he dey terrified. E still no allow am finish another job. God l'm crying.”

@Dee_ said:

“When dem finally catch am."

@areafather_ reacted:

"I'm terrified at the moment.”

@Sai... commented:

“Funniest thing I've seen online today.”

@lamlarhny said:

“I never see this kin thing b4 o.”

@abioyekayode8 said:

“Na today he realize the risk involved in stealing?”

@josay_maria commented:

“This one was born to do thievery! He should join APC.”

@TheDevil's avoriteadvocate said:

“I admire the guy's ingenuity he's good at what he does, but I pray he meets his end soonest.”

See the post below:

Man sends hot messages on group chat after getting robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending WhatsApp message of a Nigerian man raging over his stolen fuel has set tongues wagging. The young man in his message, bitterly complained about a suspected criminal getting into his space and stealing his fuel.

According to him, the person who stole the fuel was living in the same estate with them and he marvelled at the level of wickedness. He went ahead to give the criminal about 12 hours till morning to return the fuel or face his wrath.

The WhatsApp chat has caused a frenzy online as netizens question the young man for raging over fuel. However, many others understood his situation. Tolu Ayodele commented: "Na who get mind go last, he fit no return am make baba no see tomorrow evening."

