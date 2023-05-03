A young woman who came to visit her friend and thought she was going to meet a big dog has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the lady entered the house and noticed that there was a caveat on the door advising them to be aware of dogs

When she entered and saw a small black dog, she asked if there was another dog in the house that she should be concerned about

A young lady has narrated how she came to her friend's house and saw a caveat on the gate.

She became apprehensive and decided that she would thread carefully while entering into the house.

Beware of dogs in gate

Lady finds out dogs in house is a small dog. Photo credit: @deebreeds Source: TikTok

On getting into the house, she saw a small black dog running towards her so she asked if this was the only dog in the house.

His friend responded yes and she said why was the caveat attached to the gate in the first place because the dog is still so young to be a threat.

Many social media users who saw the story found it funny and indicated that the caveat was to who stave off evil doers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ibd363838 reacted:

"Any gates you see with Beware of the family Dey DOGS na GIRLs protection o00 not real dogs."

@GeneralEmmy said:

"Na the beware of dogs be this o."

@Black4677 commented:

"Even that small one una de fear."

@iyklova also commented:

"Yet you shouted "don't come close to me" in fear."

@OGDOLLZ also wrote:

"But y u still fear am."

@francessejirounuk also said:

"Na this small dog them say make them beware of?"

Source: Legit.ng