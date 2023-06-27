Over 941.8k people have seen the short video of a talented young girl who danced and entertained a large crowd

The sweet dance video posted by @adrinamfrika4 has also received 25.8k likes after it went viral on TikTok

The entertaining video lasted only 38 seconds, during which the girl danced powerfully to Odo by Kizz Daniel

A confident young girl danced in the midst of a crowd, and the video of her sweet dance went viral.

The video posted on TikTok by @adrinamfrika4 has received 941.8k and 25.8k likes from dance lovers on the platform.

The confident young girl displayed sweet dance moves. Photo credit: TikTok/@adrinamfrika4.

In the 38 seconds video, the young girl stepped into the dancing arena, and everyone turned to watch and enjoy her moves.

One thing that got people glued to her dance moves was the level of confidence she showed while dancing.

Young girl in long skirt uses sweet dance to entertain crowd

She focused on the dance, and her attention was undivided as she continued to dish out sweet moves. She danced to Odo, a song by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel.

She was wearing a graphic print sweatshirt and a black midi skirt. She was also without any shoes.

TikTok users who have seen the video went to the comment section to analyse it and to praise the young girl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nichole 26 said:

"Wow! You are so beautiful baby girl and I like your wear."

@emeagi Monica chinyere said:

"She gave that song another level."

@marymuthoni207 commented:

"Cool moves no use of much energy."

@Thee~July~Butterfly said:

"The confidence."

@ummi james commented:

This is the confidence I want in 2023."

@Ha Dy Dijah said:

"This school should invite me next time just to watch because the poster is giving us one by one."

@nkabirwa Doreen said:

"But which school is this?"

@Lizzy said:

"I want to go back to high school."

