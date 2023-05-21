An excited university graduate who studied medicine took to the dance floor to celebrate after writing his last paper

In a TikTok video posted by @lawrence.hezekiah_, the student literally painted the campus red with his dance

Other students gathered to watch the young man as he emerged in the arena with his music player to celebrate

After writing his last paper as a student, a medical graduate took to the dance floor to express his joy.

A TikTok video posted by @lawrence.hezekiah_ shows how he emerged on the campus and danced aggressively.

The student danced with joy and excitement after writing his last paper. Photo credit: TikTok/@lawrence.hezekiah_.

Source: TikTok

In the video, other graduates were present when the happy student emerged with his sound player.

He dropped it on the ground and went to work with his legs, dancing with so much energy, joy and excitement.

He was dressed in a white shirt, a pair of white trousers and a pair of black shoes that seemed specially prepared for the occasion.

His fellow graduates were present and were also in a joyous mood, but he was the only one who danced.

He danced so nicely that the students shouted with joy and excitement as he entertained them with his legs.

The video, which has gone viral, was recorded at the Abia Student University, where the student was schooled.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@_valentinadgaf said:

"DANCE AM BOY! You deserve."

@mimi love commented:

"Congratulations bro. I can't wait for my turn."

@anichinazaoly said:

"Congrats dear. Your dance is fire."

@itzvictoria said:

"This is so sweet baby...congrats."

@ANN-JAEH said:

"Do come back abeg. That school don too keep you away from me. Congratulations my love."

@tennehsamura34 commented:

"Congratulations to you guys. It’s not easy but God did it."

@keisa_peng said:

"You deserve this dance. E no easy."

