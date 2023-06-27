A bride got many people on TikTok praising her energy level when she left her husband to dance

The man failed at holding her back as the lady, in excitement, ran to the stage and vibed to Yaba Buluku

Many Nigerians wondered why the groom was trying to stop her, saying she should be left alone to enjoy the day

A Nigerian MC has shared a video of an excited bride who just wanted to have fun on her wedding day without minding what anybody thought.

As the lady and her husband walked across the stage to their seat, the lady quickly removed her hand from his and went to dance.

Bride demonstrates great energy on the dancefloor

All efforts by the groom to stop her were abortive. The bride went where her bridesmaids were and danced to Burna Boy-featured Yaba Buluku song.

Many people hailed her as she danced. The groom looked frustrated before the camera panned away from him. The video was shared by @princewisdom_official.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TWYLA said:

"Oga leave her na once them dey do wedding. Congratulations."

deliasplace001 said:

"This is why we sew asoebi no b just to waka enter."

Teemah said:

"Make she shine her shine abeg."

Favorite Edo girl said:

"My husband no go see me that day."

Tclassic080 said:

"Madam don see husband leave am make she dance ooooo."

Adaeze_ Dabby said:

"Having a good DJ Is another thing. This DJ is superb...The bride's middle name is ENERGY."

Alex favour@24 said:

"Abeg leave me oo after how many breakfast make i dance abeg."

larysaint said:

"And she no still dance anything."

A Mo Pe Ade said:

"U sabi Wetin her eye don see for relationship."

