A TikTok clip of a man showing off his new ram for eid tomorrow has gone viral

The huge and stunning ram with different colours walked with the man who looked chuffed to have found a suitable one

Many people who saw the ram praised its beauty and wondered how much it cost to get such as many things are now expensive in Nigeria

A captivating video of a man proudly displaying his newly purchased ram for the upcoming eid celebration tomorrow has gone viral on the popular social media platform, TikTok.

The enormous and magnificent ram, which had a striking combination of colours on its wool, walked alongside the man who looked overjoyed and satisfied to have secured a fitting one for the occasion.

Many people admitted that the ram is beautiful. Photo credit: @atilola_alabi_o Source: TikTok

Man happy to acquire unique ram

Many people who watched the video admired the beauty and splendour of the ram and wondered how much money it took to acquire such a fine specimen as many things are now exorbitant in Nigeria.

As of publishing the report, the video has garnered over 10,000 likes with more than 100 comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

@julletlwuno reacted:

"Dis one na Louis Vuitton Ram o!"

@DJTiny_01 said:

"Ever since l joined tiktok nobody has like my comment."

@Zlonpros wrote:

"This ram is too beautiful to go down.. justice for Ram."

@mejeji commented:

"Both ram and ram handler are unique..idan lawWon."

@fatimazibiri also commented:

"Very handsome ram."

@adeblsioluwadami4:

"Please i beg you guys like my comments."

@mamanyassine:

"Dis ramn fine oo lnever dis kind one before oo. Omo see that man action."

Source: Legit.ng