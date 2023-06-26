A TikTok video of a woman driver who had just bought a used bus has become very popular online

A captivating video of a proud woman driver who had just acquired a bus has gone viral on the TikTok platform.

In the clip shared by @femallepilot, the woman displayed the bus which she had bought at a bargain price from a previous owner.

The lady was congratulated by many online users.

Lady becomes bus owner

She also struck a pose beside the bus and expressed her excitement about putting it into service as a minicab and making a profit from it.

Many social media users who saw the video congratulated the lady and wished her well.

As of the publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AyomideCandy reacted:

"Congratulations dear Anyone with idea how much this cost?"

@Adunnionikorope responded:

"Like 1.8 sha everything."

@Olaniyiyemith said:

"Congratulations sis."

@Adedamola commented:

"Congratscuddle bunny sweetheart."

@prettyadejoke also commented:

"Congratulations mam."

@olatunjiadedolapo3:

"One dayI go enter your bus&...you owe me a video."

@fashmeenah:

"You get sense pass those wey use all their savings buy benz just for showoff. With this,deliver every month selfis money."

@Adunnionikorope responded:

"Yes dey are oppressing the gram my own na to make m oney nobody wey I wan oppress."

@margaretama216:

"Congratulations dear."

@OnlylAyoka:

"Congratulations my friend."

