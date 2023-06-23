A Nigerian lady has disappeared into thin air after clearing all funds in a joint account she operated with her husband

The man was reportedly taken to a hospital where the revelation was made to his friends and close relative

The man's wife was said to have chased away his friends through bad behaviour, and she has now disappeared

A story trending on Twitter has it that a wife has successfully cleared a joint account she operated with her husband.

The woman also disappeared into thin air after taking the money but luck ran out of her as she was later caught.

Although the amount of money in the account was not mentioned, but the woman's husband was said to have been heartbroken.

Woman takes all money in family's joint account

Narrating the story on Twitter, @ps_wears said she was friends with the man when he wanted to marry the lady.

She narrated how the man's wife successfully chased her away as a friend by insisting she should not be invited to their wedding.

When she discovered this, @ps_wears said she politely refused to attend the wedding.

Part of the story reads:

"I didn't keep in touch, I respect boundaries a lot. A few years after I was called from the teaching hospital that he was admitted and asked I was reached. I didn't want to go. I picked up my phone and called a friend of his that I know. Chinedu, why them dey call me for hospital,

"Na then I begin hear gist, we called other friends and met at the hospital. The babe chased away all his friends and ran away with all he had in their joint account."

See the full story below:

Reactions as wife clears her family's joint account

@Funmiscute said:

"I know someone whose wife took his phone and asks who each contact is, made him delete and block many. He stylishly told me. He was needed for a job but couldn't do it cos his wife didn't allow it. This is someone whose wife still keep contacts of her all men and he knows."

@b_tifetigress said:

"Omo this one makes me so sad. The person you marry is supposed to make you better not finish you up."

@abu_omya said:

"Omo, this your story dey burst brain abeg."

