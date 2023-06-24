A trending video of a young woman being candid about slapping her mother has made waves online

In the viral clip, she was asked by a content creator if she would accept N2 million to slap her mother

Surprisingly, she accepted the offer and even promised to add more to the task if she gets paid as promised

The internet has been abuzz after a video of a young girl accepting to slap her mother surfaced on TikTok.

The young woman was bold about voicing her opinion after she was asked to slap her mother for N2 million.

Girl accepts to slap mum for N2 million Photo credit: @kikiotolu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The question caught her off guard but it didn't faze her. She laughed at first before giving an affirmative answer.

According to her, she would slap her mother for the whopping sum of money. She explained further that her mother would understand the situation and won't take it personally.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her defence, she stated that since she did not use her mother for diabolic things (money ritual), then her mother should accept the slap in exchange for the money.

She added that she would even agree to slap her mother an additional ten times for more money

While speaking, her dispositions and gestures gave out thug vibes. The use of English could not effectively express her feelings so she had to switch to the Yoruba language to further buttress her argument.

Reactions as lady agrees to slap mum for N2 million

@Samantha Ayinde asked:

"Is this not the Sorry for the laugh babe?"

@IJOBA101 asked:

"Which generation I follow come this world?"

@Bleazy's invention said:

"She looks so much like zazuu."

@Oyinkanslim12 wrote:

"When I did not use her for ritual."

@Mimi T. exclaimed:

"Understand what?!"

@Kaoeke commented:

"Como yin o normal oooo."

@Taiwo Aj commented:

"My mum?! I can't ooo she is my small god."

@.tega commented:

"Normal normal."

@Melody commented:

"Sorry for the laugh."

@rosa commented:

"Maybe her mom is calm."

@Naeyomie Campbell said:

"I can never, even for 10 million, my mini God on earth."

@Bella commented:

"Even if it's ten times her mummy will understand."

@BTS ARMY WIFEY wrote:

"Are you playing? U Wana see craze? U know gbas gbos? What a world!"

@amoshannah453 wrote:

"It is the normal for me."

@Wumzy Nilsa commented:

"Wowo gal."

@Annie commented:

"Bitcoin straight."

@Big Báby Šõłã said:

"Sorry for the laugh."

@SHE'S MAVE 01 wrote:

"She's so real mehn, I love her."

@Esu Smart said:

"I cant touch any of my parents at all."

@Opeyemi Temilade asked:

"who born is one? Ritual??"

@Lima deeya wrote:

"God forbid oooobbecause of 2million, normal jo."

@leksixturner commented:

"I go later apologise."

@Aramide1 wrote:

"I can never do that to my MUM."

@AyomideOgunleye said:

"Which generation I follow come this world?"

@Pretty commented:

"I can't even do it if u give me the whole world, my mom is my life."

Watch the video below:

Man files for divorce after wife slapped his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a two-day-old marriage hit the rocks after the newly wedded husband filed for divorce, citing his wife's bad behaviour towards his mum. A Nigerian zoologist, Abdullah A Abdullah, who shared the story, said it is a real-life situation and sought advice from netizens.

Abdullah narrated that the man's anger stems from an incident at their wedding reception that led to his mother and wife slapping each other. It happened that a couple from the groom's mother's side graced the occasion at a time edibles were finished. A portion of food the bride left for her parents was the only delicacy available.

The mother-in-law had approached her daughter-in-law and whispered to her, appealing to get some of the food to give the couple as it would be unfair if they got nothing after coming from afar. The bride refused bluntly, saying the food was for her parents. After unsuccessfully pleading with her son's wife, the mother-in-law used a plate to scoop some food, but the bride took back the food and poured it into the food warmer.

Source: Legit.ng