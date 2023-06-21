Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, mentioned how he knew in the early stage of his career that he was on the right track to success

The African Giant crooner, who was being interviewed on BBC Radio 1Xtra, described how astonishing it was for him

Speaking further, Ododgwu, as he is fondly called, made some statements that sparked reactions around bigotry

Afrobeats global star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has sparked reactions around bigotry as he revealed the defining moment in his career.

The African Giant crooner stated that he knew he would become a prominent artist after a show he held in 2014.

Burna Boy speaks on when he realized his talent Credit: @burnaboygram

He stated that it was the first time he had performed in a stadium in southeastern Nigeria, and the large crowd made him realise he was famous.

Burna told BBC Radio 1Xtra that the southeast preferred their regional artists. Thus, it was a major issue for a non-indigene to be appreciated.

The Afrobeats artist claimed he had never witnessed that kind of love before and did not believe it to be genuine.

When asked when he first realised he was famous, Burna responded:

"2014, that’s the first time I did a show in a stadium in the eastern part of Nigeria. They only like their own people, so if you’ve crossed over there and you’re not from there then you know you have popped.

"I have never seen anything like that, I didn’t even think it was real. It was a real thing that could happen."

See his video below:

Burna Boy’s video sparks reactions

Internet users criticised Burna for making inaccurate claims in his video and for improperly implying that Nigeria's eastern side does not value the musical talents of other regions.

@EricChimara:

"What does be mean by "they only like their own?" If you blow everybody likes you, if you never blow, few people cheer you up. It has nothing to do with coming from there or not."

@obikrasi:

"They said Igbos don't like themselves, but here's Burnaboy telling the world how Igbo's love their own. And when Igbo's love you for what you do, you got to be very good at it."

@Geraldchuks_99:

"Some Yorubas won’t get the message.. they will misinterpret this video for selfish narrative. Burna boy travelled and his mindset changed! That’s the message...Sho get!"

@ctechdesign1:

"The only place I disagree with him is the statement "they only like their own". If it for love of humanity yes it their own first but for music and arts, we don't give a fck who made it. So far it good, we vibe it. We even like others more than our own when it comes to music."

@Augus_oka:

"They only like their own" whatever he said i don't know what he meant by their statement which is a lie."

@Oshimili3:

"Man has been popular since 2012 in Enugu."

Burna Boy praises Saheed Osupa

Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy handed Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa his flowers in a trending video on social media.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he said only his fans 'Outsiders' could understand what was happening. He, however, told non-fans to listen to Osupa instead.

In his words:

"Na only outsiders fit understand wetin dey sup. As for the remaining, make dem go listen to Saheed Osupa."

Source: Legit.ng