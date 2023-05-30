A Nigerian student who was thrown into confusion after seeing he had seven carryovers narrated how God helped him

The man said he was almost hopeless when he realised his portal was accessed and his courses deleted

After begging and praying hard, the situation was resolved, and all the scores earlier recorded were restored

A brilliant Nigerian student took to Twitter to narrate how he faced his worst fears while in his 300 level at the university.

The man (@Uncle_laitan) revealed that a person who accessed his portal deleted all the courses he registered for. He never knew of the situation until he had sat for exams and the results were out.

The young man was frustrated after his courses were deleted. Photo source: Klaus Vedfelt (Illustrative photo)

Source: Getty Images

Man's courses were deleted

On checking his notice board, he was surprised to see seven carryovers in courses he had passed. He instantly became cold with fear.

In a post on Twitter, he said his school's exams and records department could not help as they claimed he did not register for the courses. All his pleas fell on deaf ears.

After two months of running around, a new exam officer intervened, restoring his results. He said he prayed hard and almost lost hope before the problem was solved.

See his post below:

Student's testimony about carryovers sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@BustyDara said:

"God bless you. I’m moved by your testimony. I’m Crying because I know this impact, it’s greatest.Things May happen 'But I know A God'."

@JournoPeace said:

"To think that I can relate to this eeh, Someone reported me to get my school portal blocked. Omo!! I was booked for panel I talked to God about it. Got there and the director started making jokes of knowing my village. Na there e end o! He told me it was someone in my dept."

Fenton_Peace said:

"I know someone with this same issue presently."

@_wanimi_ said:

"My brother, I'm blessed by your testimony."

@dopequdus said:

"Bruh this is a huge testimony I bless God."

@spydaarmann said:

"Something similar happened to me, but it was one course and the lecturer had just been promoted to Dean so it was easier."

