A video shared on social media has captured the exquisite mansion of billionaire apostle, Chibuzor Chinyere

The clip showed the luxury cars and properties in the mansion worth millions of naira

Another outstanding part of the clip captured youngsters whom the pastor accommodated in his house

A video of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's mansion and fleet of luxurious cars has gone viral on social media.

The billionaire who founded Omega Power Ministries (OPM) is well known for helping the poor.

Video shows OPM pastor's luxurious properties Photo credit: @Lucky Udu/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Evidently, he also has great and standard taste when it comes to cars. The interior and exterior of his mansion are a beauty to behold.

The cars spotted in the video included a Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes Benz amongst others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video was made and posted on Facebook by Lucky Udu, and it has since gained prominence on the platform.

It was also reported by Lucky that the pastor accommodated about 500 people in the house due to his love for helping.

Some of those he accommodated spoke of his goodness and how generous and kindhearted he is.

Reactions as video of luxurious properties of OPM pastor surfaces

Many have praised Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere for his generosity and kindness towards the less privileged.

Cyprian Nwako said:

“He cares about money. Don't say he doesn't. However, he cares about the less privileged too, that's how life is supposed to be. If other men of God will do like this, life will be a lot better. Congratulations to him. connect with me for your sound relationship guide.”

Silvester reacted:

“Being richer isn't about being wealthy but the ability to give when you have little. People will think that this pastor is generous because he is wealthy but being generous requires a golden heart.”

Peculiar Nation said:

“Papa OPM is a great man. He shouldn't relent on doing the good works he's been doing.”

Kalamitytv1 said:

“Accept it or leave it, this 2023 is bringing you double blessings in your endeavours. Amen it if u believe.”

Ed Pro Ed commented:

“A billionaire with a good heart for helping others is very good rather than does with billions but can't help others. More money to those who are out helping others. God bless you pastor.”

Anslem Prince Franklin said:

“God bless you pastor sir may his grace continue to lift and your ministry.”

Ivy Speaks Series reacted:

“He has such a large heart. This is humanity.”

Osarumwense Dominion reacted:

“This is great. The best investment you can ever make in life is in people. This pastor is doing absolutely well. More grace to him.”

Watch the video below:

Most expensive houses in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria has a reasonable number of wealthy residents who want to live in the best homes that money can buy. From luxury villas to spectacular mansions, the rich and famous have been making headlines with their multimillion-dollar acquisitions in the housing market.

So who owns the most expensive house in Nigeria? Whether you are an avid follower of the country's real estate scene or just curious to see which Nigerian households have the record for the most expensive property, this is the list for you. The Okwudili Umenyiora's mansion is the most expensive house in Lekki and one of Nigeria's top ten mansions.

The estate took four years to build and is approximately N10 billion. The house features LED floor televisions, a garage, elevators, and exterior and interior swimming pools.

Source: Legit.ng