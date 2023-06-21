In a recently filmed video that has gone viral, a man was captured expressing his controversial views on marriage while aboard a public bus

The man argued against the popular belief of marrying one or two wives and instead advocated for men to consider marrying three or more.

According to the man, marrying one wife is merely a religious doctrine, and having two can also be dangerous

Igbo man makes case for polygamy in bus. Photo Source: TikTok/@itisbobby

Source: TikTok

According to him, marrying only one wife is merely a religious doctrine, and marrying two wives can be dangerous as they might conspire against the husband.

He argued that having three or more wives is advantageous because the third wife can potentially expose any conspiracy between the first two.

Furthermore, the man advised men to care for themselves and save enough money. He claimed that children often remember and prioritise their mothers.

The video has sparked a mixed reaction among viewers, with some agreeing with the man's perspective while others debate the merits and practicality of such advice in modern society.

Social media reactions as man advises men to marry more than two wives

@kizzystanle said:

"Abeg one wife is best; date her first before marrying her to study her character; when u marry, both of you submit yourself and enjoy your life together."

@tianabella33 claimed:

"The man might live long, but the children will pay for it; when one of the wife's children is doing better than the rest, they attack spiritually."

@user870388343969 said:

"E nor get wetin una one tell me, this man newly marry new wife, the rest wives wey he first marry don comot with the children I come in peace

@michaelrichy1:

"I support the motion ."

@charlesquartey2 said:

"My mother's father married four wives, and he lived 103 years. My father married one; he died before I was 13 years."

@emmyrealdeealpartner:

"Experienced my late wife calling me wicked 4 disciplining a child she reported 2 b frustrating her. The scar has remained with me ever since it happened."

Watch video

