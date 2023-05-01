A funny video of a young lady who had studied her aunt's way of talkking has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending, the girl accurately mimic her aunt's speaking style which made many of her friends to laugh

Even though, in the end, the person behind the camera revealed that the video would be shared with her aunt, she begged the person not to do so

A lady has hilariously demonstrated effortlessly how her aunt whom she had known for long often address her.

She said her aunt often feel threatened by her gaze and because of that she finds a way to keep her authority by coming up with different ideas.

Lady mimics aunt effortlessly.

Talks like her aunt

The lady who was able to mimic her aunt in a way that made her friends to laugh said her aunt would tell her that she deserved respect because she is older than her father and would be part of the people who would dance passionately at her wedding.

Many people who watched confirmed in the comment section that they found it extremely funny and begged the person behind the camera not to share with her aunt.

The video has so far gained thousand of comments and likes totalling 10,0000 on TikTok.

Watch her video below

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions below:

@BeautyWyt reacted:

"If you stay in Abuja, you will understand the language3gbagyi to the world make somebody kiss my comments Abeg."

@fareeda3455 said:

"My gwari people."

@HaklmatBako:

"Gbagyi to the worldwide."

@CHIBUIKEM commented:

"This girl is so accurate."

@Jennlfer:

"Na gbagyi staying in Abuja,this got me so much."

@deborahmalkasuwa4:

"She is on point 100%."

