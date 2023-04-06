A young Nigerian man has got many people congratulating him on the success of building his house

The man shared a video that captured the moment three solar panels were installed on his roof for self-generating electricity

Many TikTokers who reacted to his video wished him well as some prayed to have the same success

A young Nigerian man (@kanisuru7) has shared a video of the house that he completed. The clip captured the moment he started the building project.

He showed the moment the building was at the lintel level and woodwork for the roof was about to be done. After the roofing was done, he installed solar panels on it for constant electricity.

The man celebrated his birthday in the new house. Photo source: @kanisuru7

Source: TikTok

Man installed solar energy in his house

A part of the building's exterior was tiled. It was also well-painted to bring out its beauty. The interior was also beautiful.

The man congratulated himself and also wished himself a happy birthday. A part of the video showed celebrating with cakes.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 120 comments with more than 1,500 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@alexdairo0 said:

"A BIG congratulations."

@Rophea said:

"Congratulations. Forward ever backward never inshallah."

@remiomiunu said:

"Congratulations sir and so shall I be congratulated."

@jñr bella said:

"Congratulations bro e go reach us all by God grace."

@user8270429833510 said:

"Double celebration."

@Olori Abimbola said:

"Congratulations and happy birthday."

@nafisatdaud said:

"Congratulations dear happy birthday age with Allah grace."

@adejumoke said:

Congratulations bami."

@Morenikeji said:

"Happy birthday boss man long life and prosperity."

@yusuffomolabakee said:

"Congratulations to you,i pray Almighty GOD do mine for me this year IN JESUS NAME AMEENNN."

Young men built houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man showed how God helped him to start his mansion and finish the same.

The structure wowed many people. At the beginning of his video, the man showed the moment bricklayers dug and started the house's foundation.

In similar news, a young Nigerian man (@toyboy6465) was praised online after he shared a clip showing the mansion he built for himself.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the man congratulated himself as he hoped for more blessings to come.

