A mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter dragging garri and soup with her at home

In the funny clip shared on TikTok, the little girl cried loudly until her mother handed over the plate of garri to her

Netizens have reacted to the video with many mothers wishing that their children also loved food

A Nigerian mother has kept netizens in stitches with a recent video shared via her official TikTok account.

The video showed the mother with the username @sasha_mac_reality dragging food with her child who's yet to clock one.

Mum and baby fight over garri and soup Photo credit: @sasha_mac_reality/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While his mother ate garri and soup, the little boy moved close to her and began dragging the plate of food until she bowed to pressure and released it to him.

Sharing the clip, the mother reiterated how her little boy usually tackles her over food.

"What I go through sometimes", she said.

Reactions trail video of little boy dragging food with mum

@realtolu1 said:

"Once you have toddlers, you will be creative by force, otherwise dem go wound you."

@abimbolaolokuntoye wrote:

"Kids no be anybody mate. They will humble you."

@collinzo667 said:

"Mother now. Mother this baby nor day cry like this for he papa food."

@kayodepaul255 reacted:

"I swear, u see dis kids, on top d wahala parents do enjoy dat fun a lot."

@kojobillionx commented:

"He just showed how you should probably eat that ɛba; u suppose hold am for hand."

@imiavanfreeborn said:

"If na Mac now them no born am well to misbehave like this mama na mama."

@mummyivan1 reacted:

"E dey like say children wey them dey call Ivan, na wonders Dem dey perform. Exactly wetin my own dey do na b this."

@user1367181161134 added:

"But daddy is eating you'll calm down and allow him put a finger of soup in ur mouth but now you're carrying the whole plate from mummy."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian mum and baby drag food

Source: Legit.ng