A young Nigerian man got emotional after visiting his beloved mother who roasts corn by the roadside

In the trending video, he asked her to relax as he took over the business of the day and assisted her to sell

While sharing the video, the concerned son expressed his desire to help his mother and elevate her from her current status

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian man has stirred emotions with a new video which he shared via the popular app, TikTok.

The user identified as wealthykid237 posted a touching video after spending his day at his mother's business place.

Man roasts corn for mum by the roadside Photo credit: @wealthykid237/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the caring son was spotted roasting corn by the roadside while his mother takes a break.

"Yesterday I visited mom so I decided she should rest and I help her roast corn and sell. God bless me so I can remove my mom from distress", the emotional son said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has gone viral, with many people sharing it on social media and expressing their admiration for the user's kindness and dedication to his mother.

His message and desire to help his mother also resonated with many people who praised him for his selflessness.

Emotional reactions trail video of man helping his mother to roast corn

@Sweet Stella said:

“There are mothers that even if u give them million or good morning to leave this kind of business they won’t oo them go say them wan just Dey do am.”

@okoliaugustina171 reacted:

“Are you sure she even want to leave there some mother's self.”

@God's Favourite Child reacted:

“As you have spoken, so shall it be in Jesus name. Amen.”

@DJ JOYFUL commented:

Na lie na your business be this.”

@Julie Bby said:

“My mom after my elder bro open shop for her. She say na kunu she want Dey sell.”

@user6464459630981 reacted:

“U na fine guy at least girl go rush even some gee wey gee kea go come patronize you.”

@imose1234 said:

“Up till now I still help my mum to sell food in her restaurant,if you have the chance to help ur parents pls do,parents blessings re priceless.”

Watch the video below:

Man appreciates his mum with a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an advocate who made a success of himself honoured his mom with a house. He shared the story of why it is a big milestone for him. People were touched by his story and commented with congratulatory messages. Many peeps said they were also inspired by his story.

A man @kbmorota shared how his mother singlehandedly supported her entire family. The advocate showed that he built his mum a house and posted pictures on Twitter. He said his mother deserves it because she was the sole breadwinner after his father died. The advocate's story was especially touching as people in South Africa admire domestic workers. Netizens were moved and commented with heartwarming messages.

Many peeps congratulated the man on giving back to his mum. @Oh_Guduza commented: "Well done dude. You have ensured that future generations in your family will only hear about the term black tax even though it's not a tax but creation of generational wealth. Well done!"

Source: Legit.ng