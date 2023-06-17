A Nigerian lady who sells fufu has been seen preparing the popular food and making it ready for the market

The lady looks so beautiful that many people went to the comment section of the video to appreciate her cuteness

She prayed God to bless the works of her hands, and people joined her to pray and also asked her to keep working hard

A lady has taken to TikTok to show people what she does for a living, and the video has gone viral.

TikTok user, Nelly Promise took to the platform to show the world that she sells fufu for a living.

The lady carefully prepared her fufu for sale. Photo credit: TikTok/@nellypromise4.

In the video, Nelly began by adequately mixing the raw fufu in a big basin and then carefully putting it in the gigantic cooking pots on the fire.

When the fufu finished cooking, she had it pounded into a fluffy, smooth paste, which she then tied in smaller quantities for sale.

Fufu seller impresses people with her dedication

The meticulousness with which she did the whole thing endeared her to some of her followers on TikTok.

Apart from Nelly's hardworking nature, another thing that attracted people to the video is her beauty.

She captioned the video:

"Lord God, thank you for the opportunity to run this business. I trust in your wisdom as I seek to work hard to make it secure and prosperous. May good practice be the cornerstone of everything I do."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady shows how she prepares fufu for sale

@nnamdi751 said:

"Did Hilda cook Fufu on that 4 days? Or abi na Indomie and rice she dey cook?"

@oscar_moni_ reacted:

"I love you angel."

@alamanjohope said:

"God bless the work of your hand."

@ritaeewa4xd commented:

"God bless you so much. I pray for more customers in Jesus might name I pray Amen."

@Victoria Charles said:

"Well done. Hard work pays."

