A Nigerian lady who is small in stature has melted hearts with a sweet dance a few hours to her birthday

The lady was dressed in a beautifully sewn gown, and she danced in a place that looked like a photo studio

The video has sparked reactions among her fans, who rushed to the comment section to praise her beauty

A lady who has small stature displayed a very sweet dance, and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user, Adewole Seyifunmi took to the platform to share a video of her sweet dance a few hours before her birthday.

The smallish lady danced so nicely and entertained her fans. Photo credit: TikTok/@mhizbrief.

Source: TikTok

Seyifunmi sure knows her dance, and she did not hesitate to entertain her fans on TikTok as she always does.

This time around, it appears she went to a photography studio to do a photo shoot for her upcoming birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of smallish lady in colourful gown goes viral

Dressed beautifully in a colourful gown, Seyifunmi moved her smallish body with great ease.

At some point, turned around and threw her hands up in the air as she continued to dance with joy.

She captioned the video:

"Few hours to my day."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Seyifunmi's dance steps

Seyifunmi's fans, who are always delighted by her dance videos, took to the comment section of the clip to appreciate her dance moves and amazing beauty. Many of them commented on her small, fitting gown.

@Emerald said:

"My tailor need to see this, that tailor dey tell me, six yards is not enough to sew gown for me."

@BENSON commented:

"In as much God created you., you are okay and beautiful."

@Royal each said:

"You are such a beauty."

@BOSS LADY said:

"Happiness is free, enjoy yourself."

@user9116258601201 said:

"So beautiful. Happy birthday ma. God bless you in all ramifications."

@Chukwuebuka reacted:

"And she knows fashion."

@Ewaade said:

"Your gown fit perfectly."

Video shows lady dancing by the roadside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady danced by the roadside and the video caught attention on TikTok.

As the lady danced and showed off her amazing people, cars passed behind her.

Some funny people on TikTok accused her of trying to cause an accident with her beauty.

Source: Legit.ng