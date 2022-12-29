A Nigerian fish seller has caused a stir on TikTok with the prices of her fish which she sampled in a viral video

In the video she posted, the young hustler sampled very large-looking fish on the table and said they costs N1 million each

Some social media users who failed to get the joke stormed her comment section to ask if the fish is bigger than cow

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A Nigerian hustler who sells fish has posted a video to show off large-looking barracuda, red snapper and shiny nose fishes.

The fishes are so large that she said they cost N1 million each and that she is drying them for her clients in Abuja and abroad.

The lady jokingly said each of the fishes costs N1 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@springfoods_.

Source: UGC

In the 56 seconds video posted by @springfoods_ on December 27, the young lady had difficulties lifting the fishes from her table because of their large sizes.

Video of a lady sampling large-sized fishes goes viral

A lot of people who have not seen such large-sized fishes before took to the comment section to express surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Apart from the sizes, many people said the cost of the fish was too high as they asked if fish is now bigger than cow.

However, the lady was only joking because she made a follow-up video in which she outlined the actual prices of the large eatables.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@mc_xtian said:

"1 million Naira, how much for the ocean wey dey from catch the fish?"

@signature commented:

"I need to buy the ocean and the country the ocean is. 1m for fish. Is the fish from the reminants Jesus used to feed the multitude."

@jehblack asked:

"1m for fish how much be cow?"

@Olabisi asked:

"Good morning. Please where is your shop?"

@user9367924468695 asked:

"Na were you don see wey dem de sell fish for 1m. Funny girl."

Lucky man catches fish in flooded streets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man caught a fish in a flooded street.

A video that trended on TikTok had it that the man got lucky and caught the big fish in Florida, USA.

Many people praised the man and referred to his luck as manner from heaven.

Source: Legit.ng