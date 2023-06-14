A young Nigerian lady has been making headlines after sharing her transformation photos on TikTok

The pretty lady first shared a throwback photo of herself years ago and another to reveal her growth

Several netizens who came across her impressive post hailed her massively for not bleaching her skin

A young woman has received accolades from netizens for embracing her natural beauty and not changing her skin colour.

The TikTok user identified as @toyosicandy impressed people after sharing a throwback picture of herself alongside a recent picture.

Dark-skinned lady flaunts transformation Photo credit: @toyosicandy/TikTok

Netizens could not get enough of her natural beauty as they took to the comments section to express themselves.

The pictures showed @toyosicandy in her beautiful dark complexion which she maintained over the years.

The post has since gone viral, with many users commending the gorgeous lady for embracing her natural beauty and not feeling the need to conform to societal beauty standards.

Others commended her for her confidence and self-love as they tagged her as a role model for young girls and women who may struggle with their self-image or feel the need to change their appearance to fit in.

Reactions trail transformation photos of dark-skinned beauty

@Scentsbydara said:

“The fact that you didn’t bleach your skin I love that.”

@Amybaby reacted:

“I like as u no change ur colour perfect.”

@hawajabbie627haja said:

“Love the melanin beautiful.”

@Surely reacted:

“Black is beautiful. you tried for not changing your colour.”

@Kwadjo Herdrick commented:

“You kept your true African colour intact without bleaching. God bless you!”

@Willboiy said:

“Take the mic explain when you tell us say you go fine.”

@Only-one-mosebolatan said: “

Wow black is beautiful.”

@BB30 1 of Africa said:

“What an amazing transformation.”

@rosey said:

“Wow she even maintained her colour.”

@aprilqueen reacted:

Decency is not old fashioned, the height and back na follow come. gorgeous.”

See the post below:

