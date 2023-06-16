A video of a beautiful grandmother performing energetic dance moves during a ceremony has impressed netizens

A video showed the woman dressed in a fine wrapper while displaying native dance moves in the presence of guests

Social media users had several heartwarming comments to write about the video with many applauding her energy

A beautiful woman has gone viral on social media after dancing energetically at a funeral service.

Despite her age, the woman displayed so much strength as she moved her body boldly in the presence of guests.

Grandma dances at event Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/ Instagram

Source: TikTok

In the video clip shared by @mufasatundeednut, the woman rocked a red and black wrapper and danced amazingly leaving the crowd in awe.

Her energy impressed netizens who commended her dance moves in the comments section.

Reactions trail video of elderly woman dancing at a funeral

Nnenna_blinks_ commented:

“You can tell Mama was a stepper when she was younger. I love when people can enjoy themselves wholesomely regardless of who is watching.”

khbp_hairline reacted:

“Why is the event looking like hmm make I no talk.”

nks_kitchen said:

“One thing about old women, them no Dey carry problem for head. Ahead ahead even for burial mama is still happy.”

officially Bryan said:

“An adage in my place says in translated version that "an old woman doesn't get old in the dance she knows how to dance."

azim1129 said:

“If u meet all these old lady for Funeral u go too like dem. Dem too get vibe and sabi dance den u go come see dem daughter wen get big yansh join.”

adenims_stitches said:

“Is the gathering me I want to understand. She get steps pass some of us here sha.”

marcus.8370 said:

“This one go be for burial.”

stayc33_ commented:

“Guys imagine this is your mother in-law. The moves still dey body.”

it zbastv said:

“DADDY TUNDE Please sir, Shey that student Loan wey dem talk about go reach 10M? I wan calculate how long I go stay for Prison.”

See the post below:

Elderly woman dances sweetly with man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful elderly woman could not hold back her emotions after receiving cash gift from kind-hearted Nigerians. Days ago, she danced with a young man on the streets and her video went viral on social media. Several Nigerians who watched the video online said they loved the woman's spirit and would love to donate money for her.

Money was finally raised for her and Brytiwundu who shared the video online, said it summed up to a whooping N317k. Not only that, another kind-hearted person offered her a cheque of N1million. A heartwarming video shows the moment Bryt presented her all the money raised and she was so emotional.

Sharing the video, Brytiwundu said: "On behalf of the beneficiary… I will like to thank you all, especially @tystringz for your great generosity! Myself and team greatly appreciate your donations and promises were made and fulfilled. Your support helps to further our mission for the MAMA. Your support is invaluable to us, thank you again and again. God bless you all . @tystringz God bless you for the money you donated (N1m)."

Source: Legit.ng