A story just coming indicates that nearly 25 million people saw Hilda Baci's record story tweeted by the Guinness World Records

The body has declared that the tweet made on June 13 to announce Hilda's record ranks as the best-performing tweet it ever made

As of the time of writing this story, the tweet already hit 25 million views, 213.2k likes, and 84.2k retweets

The tweet made to announce Hilda Baci as the world record holder for the longest cookathon has reached nearly 25 million people.

This much is contained in a latest update released by the world record body, saying the went seriously viral.

A check on the GWR tweeter handle shows that the tweet made on June 13 is pinned on the handle.

Earlier, the world record body had said Hilda Baci's fans crashed its website at the height of expectations for the announcement.

When the announcement was released via a short video posted on Twitter, Nigerians swooped on it and engaged with it massively.

As at last check, the tweet has since surpassed 25 million views. The GWR said:

"Yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached."

Nigerians react as GWR says Hilda's story most viral on Twitter

