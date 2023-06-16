In a society that generates mountains of waste every day, there is no better time than now to embark on a journey of sustainability and environmental consciousness and one Nigerian lady, Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard, is doing justice to this in the city of Enugu.

In an interview with Legit.ng, opens up about how she ventured into waste recycling and how profitable it is.

Since 2019, Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard has been in the business of recycling waste. Photo Credit: Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard

Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard's background

The Nigerian entrepreneur, Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard, said she hails from Okpanku in Aninri LGA of Enugu State.

Ogechi added that she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Masters in International Law & Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, Akoka. She said she is 32 years old and married with three kids.

Ogechi runs a startup that collects waste

When quizzed about her occupation, the social entrepreneur and environmentalist explained that she founded Eco-Cyclers, a waste management and recycling startup in Enugu State, Nigeria.

"Our startup is a for-profit business that collects household everyday waste like plastics, cans, tins, pure water sachets, nylons, paper, and cartons for recycling. We are also a social enterprise that carries out green environmental projects like clean-up campaigns and sensitizations in Enugu State," she said.

How Ogechi developed interest in waste recycling

The 32-year-old, who has been recycling waste since 2019, told Legit.ng that she started it as a side business then.

However, she got it registered in 2022 after three years of operation. On how she developed an interest in waste recycling, she said it was all thanks to a recycling center she worked for. In her words:

"I ventured into it after I took a keen interest from working for a recycling center. I started with sensitizations and advocacy, but friends and family talked me into starting my own for-profit venture. And let me tell you, it is very profitable if you know your craft."

How profitable is waste recycling in Enugu?

Legit.ng took the social entrepreneur up on her statement that it is a profitable venture, urging her to attach figures to it, which she shied away from.

The young lady, however, gave an insight into its profitability. She said:

"No, I can't attach real estimates though.

"But, figures like buying a ton of plastic for N300,000 and selling higher."

She estimated that her monthly profits are around N150,000.

Ogechi says she has no regrets

One wonders how someone with an educational background in arts and international law transitioned into a waste recycler, but Ogechi said she does not regret it one bit.

Ogechi maintained that the part where she carries out community services excites her the most about the recycling business.

"I have previous working experience with my degree. I worked as a sales customer service representative, administrative assistant, and manager in times past before I relocated to Enugu.

"What caught my interest in the business that I do is that I get to carry out community services like clean-up campaigns, environmental initiatives, sensitizations, and outreach, which is my core interest. So, not at all, I do not regret one bit. I rather enjoy what I do."

How her family reacted to her occupation and her future plans

When asked how her family felt about her occupation, Ogechi said they have been her biggest support system.

She clarified that waste recycling doesn't necessarily imply picking things from dump sites.

"And to clear the air, waste recycling does not mean I go to dumpsites or landfills to scavenge or pick waste on the streets. We have field officers who collect for us from households and businesses. And there are plenty of things one can produce from waste. The world is revolving and going green."

In the next five years, Ogechi said she aspires to be a household business name and to ensure products are made from her recycled wastes.

"My future plans will be to get a product made out of recycled materials. To produce something that can be sold back into the Market & to expand outside of Enugu."

